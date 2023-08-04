One of the city’s oldest logistics companies shut its gates this week.
Yellow Corp., which has operated its terminal on Pescadero Avenue since 1991 at the start of the Northeast Industrial Area’s development, ceased operations amid reports of financial troubles, a labor dispute and possible bankruptcy.
“The Tracy site has been locked down. They’ve got chains on the turnstyles and they’ve got gates blocked with trailers and all that,” said Larry Braga, business representative for Teamsters Local 439 out of Stockton, which represents about 230 workers at Tracy’s Yellow Corp. site.
“They’ve ceased operation in Tracy and they’ve called Sunday and Monday, called the employees and told them not to show up.”
Kevin Watson, a driver with 35 years of experience with the company, said he knew by Friday that an ongoing dispute between Yellow Corp. and the Teamsters was going to affect his job at the Tracy site.
“I called the terminal manager because I couldn’t get ahold of dispatch, and he goes, ‘Well, I let him go earlier today,’” Watson said. “They cleared out dispatch. I asked what’s going on tonight, and he said, ‘You’ll know more in 72 hours.’”
“I called him up on Sunday and he said, ‘That’s it. They’re gone. We locked the gates. It’s over.’ And that’s it, as much communication as I have had with the company. I have not got a letter or anything saying I was laid off.”
Behind an iron gate at the entrance to the Pescadero Avenue facility, a laminated paper sign attached to a handtruck reads in part: “All company operations have ceased as of Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm EDT.”
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters also reported on Monday that the union “was served legal notice today that Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.”
Yellow Corp.’s media contacts did not respond to the Tracy Press’ request for comment, and as of this week it did not appear that the company had filed for bankruptcy yet.
The closure of Yellow’s terminals follows financial troubles for the 99-year-old company, based in Nashville, Tenn., including $1.3 billion in debt that Yellow Corp. must refinance. A $567.4 million loan is due at the end of June 2024, and a $729.4 million U.S. Treasury loan is due at the end of September 2024, according to a statement issued by Yellow Corp. on July 27.
Labor issues have also contributed to Yellow’s situation, including a dispute with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 22,000 of Yellow’s 30,000 employees nationwide. FreightWaves, a media company covering the logistics industry, reported that tensions between the Teamsters and Yellow Corp. reached a “breaking point” last month when Yellow missed its payments to Central States Funds, “a multiemployer fund manager overseeing its health, welfare and pension benefits.”
A $137 million lawsuit by Yellow Corp. against the Teamsters followed, with Yellow Corp. alleging that the union has blocked the company’s restructuring plan, which would be “necessary to compete against non-union carriers that dominate the LTL business today.”
LTL, or less-than-truckload, is the industry term for carriers that transport shipments or pallets for multiple customers with each truckload. Some drivers work locally for pickup and delivery to and from customers, and others drive long-distance, taking shipments from one terminal to another, be it north-to-south or coast-to-coast. Yellow Corp. is considered the third-largest LTL carrier in the U.S.
“What happened then was a lot companies, a lot of customers that we handled, started pulling their freight, wouldn’t ship with Yellow, and that was a real downfall for the company,” Braga said. “They wouldn’t ship through Yellow because there was the possibility of a labor dispute and there was also a possibility of them shutting down.”
Braga said the union’s priority now is to find jobs for the 230 Tracy workers that Local 439 represents, including drivers, dock workers, shop workers and clerks.
“Some of them have found other jobs. Our principal officer, Sal Lomeli, he directed all of us, and I mean the whole 439 staff, to try to help these individuals get into other jobs as soon as possible. As soon as we hear something we try to get them into those slots,” Braga said, adding that the sudden closure of sites like the Tracy facility only intensifies the dispute between the union and Yellow Corp.
“As a union we’re taking the position that they did some stuff illegally. They didn’t do the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act , they didn’t notify. They just automatically closed the facility,” Braga said, explaining, “The company is required to give a 60-day notice. “They did not do that and they just shut the doors.”
He said that once Yellow Corp. files for bankruptcy, the type of bankruptcy will affect how Yellow Corp. fulfills its obligations to workers, such as vacation and sick pay.
“The IBT and the locals are going to be party to whatever bankruptcy they’re going to take,” Braga said. “They’re still under contract until 2024, so they’re still obligated to talk to us.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
