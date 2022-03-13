Menchie’s frozen yogurt shop at 1888 W. 11th Street hosted its eighth annual art contest recently, and picked six top artists from local high schools.
Menchie’s owners Bob and Adele Bloch started the contest nine years ago to recognize students with artistic talent. They have held the contest every year since then, except last year when COVID-19 restrictions were in place.
Art teachers Kimico Azama and Justin Gregory from Kimball High, Alex Nelson and Susie Kim from West High and Nick Kerin from Williams Middle School submitted the best works from their classes for the contest. Bob Bloch said about 2,000 customers at the store cast votes for their favorite artwork, and he sorted through the votes and entries to pick the winners.
This year’s top artists are, in the digital category, West High senior Maria Segovia, first place; Kimball sophomore Emerson Phipps, second place; and West High senior Danrielle Cruda, third place. Top artists in the traditional category are Kimball senior Vivian Ninh, Kimball junior Gavin Torrecampo, second place and Kimball High junior Caitlynne McNamara, third place.
Bob and Adele Bloch invited local dignitaries, including Mayor Nancy Young and San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, to present the awards on Monday.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
