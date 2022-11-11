Tracy Mayor Nancy Young appears to be on her way to a second term in office, having achieved a strong lead over two challengers in the initial 2022 General Election ballot count.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters reported Wednesday that the 79,242 ballots from early mail-in and in-person polling is probably about half of the total ballot count.
With 44.66% of that vote (4,155) Young holds a solid lead over her closest challenger, Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, who gained 31.95% of the vote (2,944). Third-place challenger Councilman Mateo Bedolla had 23.4% of the vote (2,156).
Young said on Wednesday that she is confident that the results translate to a victory in Tuesday’s election.
“I am claiming victory. My heart was racing, racing, racing before the first numbers yesterday and I really didn’t know what it was going to look like,” she said.
“I feel like this race has been harder than any of the other races I’ve run, just because I feel like it’s been an uphill battle,” she said. “The battle started 2 years ago as soon as I became mayor. It seemed like every step that we make there were those very verbally trying to tear everything down … to set themselves up for this race.”
Young was originally elected to the Tracy City Council in 2012, and both Davis and Bedolla were elected in 2020. Both Young and Davis announced their intention to run for mayor early this year, and Bedolla joined the race after an unsuccessful run at the 13th District State Assembly seat in the June primary.
Davis said that she does not believe Young’s lead is insurmountable, and with so many votes left to be counted she will wait for the final results before determining who won or lost.
“I’m naturally a positive optimist and I do believe I will continue to gain more votes from the residents who cast their votes closer to Election Day. I feel good about my chances,” she said. “Once this election is certified then at that point, no matter what the outcome is I’ll accept it. There’s no conceding, no surrender until it’s over.”
Young said it comes as a relief that two incumbents, herself and Councilman Dan Arriola, appear set to retake their seats on the council.
“To lose Veronica Vargas from terming out, not to have the continuity that we need within our council, within our city, could just be detrimental for the city of Tracy.”
The council will have at least one new member, with the vote totals for Evans, English and Amrik Wander too close to call this week. Young said she had endorsed Wander early on.
“I really felt he would add something positive, that he’s looking to grow,” she said, adding that if Evans or English get the seat she expects that one of the basic rules of politics, learning to work with one’s adversaries, will prevail.
“I’ve had people oppose me. You could never tell me 2 years ago to going back 8 years that Veronica Vargas and I would have ever been on the same page for anything. She was my nemesis,” Young said. “By the grace of God we have both grown and have been able to work together, where we respect one another.”
Davis said the reason she ran for mayor was to point the council in a new direction, but she is prepared to work with any configuration of the council. Regardless of the final numbers, she will be on the council for at least 2 more years.
“I feel that my personality allows me to work with anyone. You can look at the council that we have now, even though we certainly do not see eye-to-eye on many issues we still are overall very cordial and able to work with each other at City Hall to get things done,” she said.
She added that as mayor she would expect to move critical issues forward much faster than the present council, but one way or another she expects to stay vigilant about the council’s priorities.
“Since being on council I’ve seen special interests take precedence and take priority over what the community wants, and that’s not the way I chose to govern and I don’t think any elected official should be governing in that manner. The future of the city council has a huge question mark hanging over it in which way Tracy moves forward.”
Young said that the campaign, where she and the present council were criticized over issues like the growing homeless encampments and infrastructure development, revealed to her just how many citizens support the job that the present council is doing.
“People that I didn’t know even supported me throughout the years have really come out to defend me and support the work that has been done since I’ve been on council and since I’ve been mayor. That has been a delight, to hear people speak out on my behalf and really tout the wonderful things that we had accomplished.”
Davis said she heard plenty from people who are disheartened about the direction the community is headed.
They really just want to see positive change that reflects the vision and values of the overall community,” she said.
“It’s not about red and blue, and most certainly community members feel that it should not be about special interests or personal agendas or power trips. It should be about what’s in the best interests of the community, and that’s what they’re looking for in their leadership. They’re looking for someone who understands the struggles and can relate and wants to respond to those struggles effectively and with a sense of urgency.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
