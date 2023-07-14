Piano students from Tracy performed on Steinway grand pianos during the Music Teachers’ Association of California Convention the weekend of June 30 through July 3 in Santa Clara.
Six young pianists were chosen to perform based on their performance, sight reading, technique, theory, and ear training scores of the Certificate of Merit music study program.
The six students were:
• Level 4, Raymond LaCourse, a sophomore at Kimball High School and Thao Trosien, an eighth grader at Discovery Charter School.
• Level 5, Chiyo Buckley, a seventh grader at Bella Christian Academy and Naomi Le, a junior at Kimball High School.
• Level 8, Aidan Mallick, a Kimball High School graduate and Rumi Yie, a senior at Tracy High School.
All students study under piano teacher Donna Mizuno.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
