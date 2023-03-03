Editor,
There are some that cheered for the brick thrower and some that thought it was far from a good action. How many are in each group, I do not know; but I do know that more disliked the action than celebrated it.
What to do next?
• Talk to others about your views on the topic.
• Share your views on social media your position
• Ask everyone you are in contact with if they know who did it.
• If you identify the suspect share your information with the police.
One great thing happens if you do this. Everyone learns that you speak up for what you believe is right.
During my teaching career someone in the dark of night spray painted the lockers. At school the next day in each of my classes. I passed out index cards and gave each student an opportunity to practice being a good citizen by submitting a secret ballot: writing the name of the person or writing I don’t know on the card. I collected the cards and reported the results. All of the students in each class wrote, “I don’t know.”
As the students from the last class of the day left one student hung back and said to me, “I know who did it.” The person who did it was bragging about it and the conversation was overheard. The person who painted the lockers got to pay for the damage he caused.
Please help us create a community everyone wants to live in; one where all of us speak against actions that don’t honor our obligations as citizens. One where those that make mistakes can be held accountable for them, make restitution, ask and receive forgiveness and become an asset to our community.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
