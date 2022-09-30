Editor:
For weeks and weeks on end, there have been non-stop politics in this section. Tracy Conservatives follow a similar pattern with each submission: Blame Biden and Josh Harder for certain issues in the country, don't back up claims with evidence, or do back them up from unreliable sources, and take jabs at local Democrats, specifically Mr. McGuire.
It's extremely tiring reading the same arguments each week, and shows that Tracy Conservatives just can't catch a break.
When researching candidates and political parties, PLEASE do not take opinion pieces as factual, and look at both sides before making an opinion.
Nick Winsatt, Tracy
