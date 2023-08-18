Editor,
The YOUTHTRUTH survey of the 5 most-cited obstacles to learning recorded 50% of high school and 56% of middle school students are feeling depressed, stressed, or anxious.
Young people have a harder time nowadays shaking off the stress of their day. Their phone is a constant reminder of their stressors. Grades. Peer pressure. How their outfit wasn’t quite right.
Take charge and restrict your social media use, which lends itself to both social comparison and the depiction of idealized lifestyles, which could cause feelings of sadness and hopelessness among adolescents who compare themselves negatively to others’ posts.
When we were teens, we could go home and, after a few hours, forget about our day. (The phone was attached to the wall) You could do the same. Put your phone in the drawer, give it and yourself a break. Go to bed early enough to get 8 hours sleep and see what tomorrow brings.
Rise and shine. Remember there is no most-valuable person. We all have the same value. Sadly, many of the people you come into contact with each day are trying to feel more valuable by denigrating you.
What protects you from these negative contacts is you understanding that your life is not what happens to you. Your life is how you respond to what happens to you.
Be joyful in your understanding of how valuable you are and wish others well that do not have your insight.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
