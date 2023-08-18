Editor,
It’s been a little over a year since the Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs (Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization). The decision paved a way for states to implement a full ban on abortion, which as of this writing 15 states have done so already. The decision also created an opportunity for Congress to either ban or severely regulate the practice nationwide.
Since last summer there have been several alarming proposals in the country that threaten reproductive freedoms, even for those of us in California. In September, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a 15-week national abortion ban in the U.S. Senate. This past May, members of the Alabama house introduced HB454, which would have allowed the people who terminate pregnancies to be charged with murder or assault.
In the wake of prosecutors having to potentially enforce previously illegal abortion bans, a combination of around 90 elected District Attorneys and Attorneys General across the country signed a public pledge to “decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas was not among the signatories.
Mr. Freitas has also not issued a public statement on the potential prosecution of those who seek or perform abortions. I understand that in local politics it is quite commonplace for a public official to stick to local issues, but the die was cast for prosecutors on this specific issue over a year ago. Even if you agree with the Court’s ruling in Dobbs, you the constituent, deserve to at least know directly whether the local prosecutor will adapt his priorities should political winds change and a nationwide ban comes to fruition. Anything but a direct answer to the community is nothing short of political cowardice.
Stephen Zendejas, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.